Nepalis Ambassador To Pakistan Adhikari Meets Fatemi

Nepali’s Ambassador to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari on Monday met with Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The meeting was held at Fatemi’s office in Islambadad.

Adhikari informed The Rising Nepal that they discussed Nepal-Pakistan bilateral relationship during the meeting.“We also discussed the regional cooperation in South Asia and the relevance of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in promoting regional cooperation in the region,” said Adhikari in his email.