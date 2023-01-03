Nepalis Ambassador To Pakistan Adhikari Meets Fatemi

Nepalis Ambassador To Pakistan Adhikari Meets Fatemi

Jan. 3, 2023, 7:23 a.m.

Nepali’s Ambassador to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari on Monday met with Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The meeting was held at Fatemi’s office in Islambadad.

Adhikari informed The Rising Nepal that they discussed Nepal-Pakistan bilateral relationship during the meeting.“We also discussed the regional cooperation in South Asia and the relevance of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in promoting regional cooperation in the region,” said Adhikari in his email.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Tourism Entrepreneurs Demanded Regular Flights At Gautam Budda International Airport
Jan 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair in Plain Region Of Nepal
Jan 03, 2023
Himalayan Airlines Airbus Makes First Landing At Pokhara Int’l Airport
Jan 02, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Hills
Jan 02, 2023
PM Prachanda Inaugurated Pokhara International Airport With Ridiculous Statement On Nijgadh Int'l Airport
Jan 01, 2023

More on News

PM Prachanda Inaugurated Pokhara International Airport With Ridiculous Statement On Nijgadh Int'l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
New Year 2023: History And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Chinese Premier Li sends Congratulatory Message To PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
Tamu Losar 2022: Important And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Indian Ambassador Calls On PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Why China Is Happy With Nepal’s New PM By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 03, 2023
Tourism Entrepreneurs Demanded Regular Flights At Gautam Budda International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2023
Ukrainian Rocket Strike Kills 63 Russian Soldiers By Agencies Jan 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair in Plain Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2023
Can The Finance Minister Address The Economy That Is In Crisis? By Shanker Man Singh Jan 02, 2023
COVID-19 NEW VARIENT Don’t Panick By A Correspondent Jan 02, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75