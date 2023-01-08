Joint Exercise And Appreciation Ceremony For Nepal Police

Jan. 8, 2023, 8:10 p.m.

The Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to Nepal Police Personnel deputed at the Embassy, providing impeccable security with tireless dedication.

On this occasion, the Embassy held a Joint Exercise and Appreciation Ceremony at Tap out Fitness Nepal, Kathmandu, to strengthen the cooperation between the cooperating bodies.

During this event, the representatives of the Embassy acknowledged the high-level quality performance of the people involved in this activity as well as day-to-day activities, performed at the Embassy.

israel fitness 1.jpg

Since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Nepal and Israel on 1 June 1960, the two nations have continuous to cooperate and collaborate on various areas of mutual interests benefitting both the countries in various fields including agriculture, education, health, security systems among many others.

The Embassy expresses its gratitude for the relentless cooperation provided by Nepal Police and their great work making a big difference and facilitating the security.

