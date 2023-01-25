Western Allies To Send Tanks To Ukraine

Western allies to send tanks to Ukraine

Jan. 25, 2023, 7:17 a.m.

Ukrainian leaders have pressed their allies in the West to send more weapons. Now, they are set to receive some hardware that could be decisive. They say advanced tanks will give their troops a real "punching fist."

Ukrainians have been asking for German-made Leopard 2 tanks, which are fast and easier to use than other fighting vehicles. German leaders debated for months over sending them. Now, several media outlets say they have decided to go ahead. They will also allow officials in Poland to send theirs.

US leaders have been under pressure to send their own tanks. However, their most advanced model, the M1 Abrams, runs on jet fuel. They say the Ukrainians would struggle to operate and maintain those models.

Russian leaders have faced criticism that they themselves are running low on weapons. Former President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the idea during a visit to a military factory in Izhevsk on Tuesday.

Medvedev said, "I want to disappoint them. We have enough of everything. Since the beginning of the year, we have had enough supplies of weapons, military hardware, and ammunition."

Analysts at the British defense ministry say the Ukrainians have already liberated 54 percent of the territory Russian forces had seized at the height of the invasion. However, they say the Russians still control about 18 percent, including land they have controlled since 2014.

Agencies

One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake
Jan 25, 2023
Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan
Jan 25, 2023
US Ambassador Meets Home Minister Lamichhane
Jan 24, 2023
DPM Shrestha Holds Discussion With Indian Additional Secretary Of India
Jan 24, 2023
Japan May Decide When To Downgrade COVID-19 This Month
Jan 24, 2023

More on International

Japan May Decide When To Downgrade COVID-19 This Month By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
China Celebrates First Lunar New Year After COVID Restrictions Eased By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
10 Killed In California Shooting During Lunar New Year Festival By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
China's Lunar New Year Holiday Begins By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Western Countries Split On Sending Tanks To Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Western Allies Are Discussing To Provide Advanced Tanks For Ukraine By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

India-Nepal Development Partnership Conclave Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
India-Nepal Startup Connect Program Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
NHRC Inks MoU With UNFPA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75