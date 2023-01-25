Western allies to send tanks to Ukraine

Ukrainian leaders have pressed their allies in the West to send more weapons. Now, they are set to receive some hardware that could be decisive. They say advanced tanks will give their troops a real "punching fist."

Ukrainians have been asking for German-made Leopard 2 tanks, which are fast and easier to use than other fighting vehicles. German leaders debated for months over sending them. Now, several media outlets say they have decided to go ahead. They will also allow officials in Poland to send theirs.

US leaders have been under pressure to send their own tanks. However, their most advanced model, the M1 Abrams, runs on jet fuel. They say the Ukrainians would struggle to operate and maintain those models.

Russian leaders have faced criticism that they themselves are running low on weapons. Former President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the idea during a visit to a military factory in Izhevsk on Tuesday.

Medvedev said, "I want to disappoint them. We have enough of everything. Since the beginning of the year, we have had enough supplies of weapons, military hardware, and ammunition."

Analysts at the British defense ministry say the Ukrainians have already liberated 54 percent of the territory Russian forces had seized at the height of the invasion. However, they say the Russians still control about 18 percent, including land they have controlled since 2014.