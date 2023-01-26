China Confirmed Near 7 Million Daily COVID Cases In Late December

China Confirmed Near 7 Million Daily COVID Cases In Late December

Jan. 26, 2023, 7:51 a.m.

China's health authorities say 6.94 million new coronavirus cases were confirmed late last month.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that the number of new cases peaked on December 22, but fell to 15,000 this Monday.

But the data does not include the total number of infections or breakdown of the figures by province.

China saw the number of new cases soar across the country after it significantly eased anti-coronavirus measures in place on December 7.

A CDC expert last week expressed the view 80 percent of the country's population has already been infected.

He cited the possibility that more than 1.1 billion people in the country with a population of 1.4 billion have had the virus.

The CDC says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals peaked on January 4, when 4,273 cases were reported, and that the number of deaths confirmed on Monday was 896.

The CDC announced that 72,596 people with the virus died between December 8 and January 19.

But experts say since the figure does not include those who died at home, the actual number could be much higher.

Agencies

DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather
Jan 26, 2023
Republic Day 2023: Significance, History, Importance
Jan 26, 2023
Western Allies Free Up Leopard 2 Tanks For Use In Ukraine
Jan 26, 2023
One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake
Jan 25, 2023
Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan
Jan 25, 2023

More on International

Western Allies Free Up Leopard 2 Tanks For Use In Ukraine By Agencies 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Western Allies To Send Tanks To Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Japan May Decide When To Downgrade COVID-19 This Month By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
China Celebrates First Lunar New Year After COVID Restrictions Eased By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
10 Killed In California Shooting During Lunar New Year Festival By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
China's Lunar New Year Holiday Begins By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 7 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2023
DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather By Agencies Jan 26, 2023
NUSACCI Delegation Calls On DPM Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2023
NEPALESE ECONOMY Growth 5 Percent By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2023
Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: Ritual Response By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2023
Republic Day 2023: Significance, History, Importance By Agencies Jan 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75