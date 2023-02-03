CAN Lifts Suspension Of Leg-spinner Lamichhane

CAN Lifts Suspension Of Leg-spinner Lamichhane

Feb. 3, 2023, 8:05 a.m.

The executive committee meeting of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Wednesday decided to revoke the suspension of former national team captain Sandeep Lamichhane.

After Lamichhane was arrested by Nepal Police for allegedly raping the minor, the governing body of Nepali cricket suspended the leg-spinner. Following the decision of Patan High Court to bail Lamichhane out of custody, CAN decided to lift his suspension after five months. However, the decision came after the Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Patan High Court’s decision to release Lamichhane on bail with conditions.

The revoking of the suspension from CAN also paved the way for the 22-year-old to play for the national team. Nepal is hosting the Tri-Series for ICC World Cricket League-2 against Namibia and Scotland at TU Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

The meeting of the CAN central committee also made decisions on 13 topics including lifting Lamichhane’s suspension.

The meeting, however, was rocked after seven CAN board members demanded the resignation of President Chatur Bahadur Chand, Acting Secretary Prashant Bikram Malla and Treasurer Roshan Singh along with members Durga Raj Pathak and Padam Khadka over the spot-fixing scandal during the Nepal T20 League. President Chand during the press meeting organized to make public the ExCo decisions blamed the disgruntled members for trying to dissolve the CAN. “To demand my resignation is to lead the cricket association towards dissolution.”

The disgruntled members (Rishi Raj Gautam, Daud Ansari, Sanjay Raj Singh, Kiran Mahatara Chhetri, Amit Bir Pandey, Chumbi Lama and Dharma Raj Giri) also boycott the meeting that started on Tuesday in Pokhara.

Source: The Rising Nepal

