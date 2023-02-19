Nepal Secures Comfortable Win Against Namibia

Nepal defeated Namibia by three wickets under the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2.

This is Nepal's third consecutive win in the league.

Nepal scored 278 runs while chasing the target of 275 runs given by Namibia by losing seven wickets with 15 balls remaining on Saturday at TU International Cricket ground Kirtipur.

Following the target Nepali batsman Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla and Kushal Malla scored a half-century each. Sheikh hit 81, Gyanendra 65 and Kushal hit 62 runs.

On the bowling side, Sandeep Lamichhane took 3 wickets by giving 46 runs in 10 overs.

Batting first, Namibia scored 274 runs in total 50 overs on the loss of 6 wickets. Namibia's Zane Green hit a half-century by scoring 75 runs.