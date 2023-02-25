Four Ministers From RPP Resign En Masse

Feb. 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Four ministers who participated from Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) in the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' led government have resigned from the post.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Rajendra Lingden, Minister for Urban Development Bikram Pandey, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan and State Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Bahadur Singh resigned from the posts on Saturday.

Ministers submitted resignations before Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday afternoon.

