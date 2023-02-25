Zelenskyy Confident Of Victory

Feb. 25, 2023, 7:38 a.m.

One year after the start of Russia's invasion, hundreds of journalists from around the world have gathered to hear what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has on his mind. The wartime leader expressed, once again, his confidence in victory.

Zelenskyy answered dozens of questions on Friday in Kyiv at a news conference that lasted more than two hours. He said victory is inevitable and that he wants to see it by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy said, "We have everything for it. We have the motivation, the confidence, the friends, diplomacy, and you. We have united all forces."

He repeated his claim that he is not willing to hold peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead, he said he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Officials in Beijing have expressed their willingness to help resolve the conflict. Zelenskyy welcomed their interest, and he is open to considering parts of their ceasefire plan.

British defense analysts on Friday said Russian leaders might have changed their tactics in recent weeks and are now trying to "exhaust" the Ukrainians. Still, leaders in Kyiv are set to add more offensive firepower with weapons donated by their allies. The first Leopard 2 battle tanks have just arrived from neighboring Poland.

