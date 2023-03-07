Nepal Defeats UAE By 42 Runs

March 7, 2023, 7:45 a.m.

Nepal registered a 42 runs win over the UAE (United Arab Emirates) in the 32nd match of ICC World Cup Cricket League-2 on Monday.

Nepal was set a target of 230 runs batting first whereas UAE become all out in 45 overs by scoring just 187 runs.

From the Nepal side, Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee both took 3 wickets each.

Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC and Aarif Sheikh have taken a single wicket each.

From the UAE side, Asif Khan and Aryan Lakra each scored half-centuries. Khan scored 82 runs but has not been able to drag UAE to win.

