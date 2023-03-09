Nepalese Cricket Team Win Beats PNG By 52 Runs

Nepalese Cricket Team Win Beats PNG By 52 Runs

March 9, 2023, 6:59 p.m.

Nepal defeated PNG (Papua New Guinea) by 52 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Thursday.

Batting first, Nepal posted a target of 298 runs in 49.1 overs where PNG become all-out by scoring 245 runs.

Nepal registered an easy win with 17 balls remaining in 47.1 overs.

From Nepal's side, Sandeep Lamichhane took 4 wickets whereas Dipendra Singh Airee and Kushal Malla took 2 and 1 wickets respectively.

PNG's Norman Vanua and Tony Ura both hit half-centuries. Vanua scored 60 and Ura scored 50 runs.

