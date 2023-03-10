Xi Jinping Expected To Be Reelected As President At National People's Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be reelected for a third term on Friday.

China's National People's Congress passed a constitutional amendment in 2018, scrapping the limit of two five-year terms for president.

Xi's expected reelection at a plenary session of the congress would allow him to remain at the top of the party, state and military. Xi entered an unprecedented third term as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party last year. He is also chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi is also expected to further cement his grip on power by filling key government posts with officials close to him.

Meanwhile, Vice President Wang Qishan is likely to be replaced by Vice Premier Han Zheng, who was a member of the Standing Committee of the party's Political Bureau until last year's National Congress of the party.