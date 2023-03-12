Japan Marks 12 Years Since 2011 Earthquake And Tsunami

Japan Marks 12 Years Since 2011 Earthquake And Tsunami

March 12, 2023, 7:45 a.m.

Saturday marks 12 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami devastated northeastern Japan. The disaster triggered one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

At 2:46 p.m. on March 11, 2011, a magnitude-9.0 quake struck off the coast, sending waves as high as 10 meters crashing into communities across the Tohoku region.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant suffered a triple meltdown, releasing large amounts of radioactive substances.

Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to abandon their homes.

Statistics from the National Police Agency show 15,900 people died due to the Great East Japan Earthquake, and 2,523 people remain missing.

The number of evacuees whose deaths are certified as related to the disaster increased by six over the past year to 3,792.

As of last month, there were still 30,884 evacuees.

Last year, Japan's nuclear regulators announced that treated and diluted water from the crippled nuclear plant will be released into the ocean.

The water is pumped in to cool molten fuel. It mixes with rain and groundwater that has seeped into the damaged reactor buildings.

Japan's government says most radioactive substances have been filtered out of the water. The hydrogen isotope tritium remains but will be lowered to one-seventh of World Health Organization standards for drinking water.

The release is scheduled to begin this spring or summer. But local fishery industries oppose the plan. People in other countries have also expressed concern.

More than 300 square kilometers of land near the power plant are still classified as "difficult to return.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Retains ODI Status, Beats UAE by 177 Runs
Mar 12, 2023
Three Women Candidacy For Vice President
Mar 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At Hilly Regions
Mar 12, 2023
Nepali Delegation Address CSW Session
Mar 11, 2023
Ambassador Gyan Chandra Acharya Presented Letters Of Credence To President Of Malta
Mar 11, 2023

More on International

China Names Li Qiang As New Premier By Agencies 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
Ukraine Defends Bakhmut To Prepare Spring Counteroffensive By Agencies 12 hours, 46 minutes ago
Iran And Saudi Restore Ties In China Broken Deal By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Russians Pound Civilian Targets In Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Xi Jinping Expected To Be Reelected As President At National People's Congress By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
China’s National People’s Congress Begins 14th Congress By Xinhua 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Retains ODI Status, Beats UAE by 177 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2023
PRESIDENT-ELECT PAUDEL: Partisan Balance By A Correspondent Mar 12, 2023
Three Women Candidacy For Vice President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2023
Nepali Delegation Address CSW Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2023
Ambassador Gyan Chandra Acharya Presented Letters Of Credence To President Of Malta By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75