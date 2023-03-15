Nabil Bank And WVI Nepal comes In A Partnership For Social Cause

World Vision International Nepal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nabil Bank. The MoU will be contributing to promote collaborative planning and implementing Financial Inclusion initiatives programs in Nepal to improve access to financial services among the vulnerable population particularly women, people with disability and excluded communities, in which both parties are involved at the national and local levels. This MoU shall provide both WVI Nepal and the Nabil Bank to identify, develop and implement financial inclusion projects to contribute to National Development goals of Nepal and achieving sustainable development goals.

The partnership shall further promote collaborative planning and implementing projects and initiatives to promote financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and economic development in Nepal where both Parties are currently operational and/or have the interest to expand the operation.