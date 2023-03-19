Japan's Prime Minister Kishida To Unveil Free, Open Indo-Pacific Plan In India

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio intends to unveil a concrete plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific during his upcoming visit to India.

Foreign Ministry press secretary Ono Hikariko told reporters on Wednesday that Kishida is scheduled to announce the plan in a speech in India.

Kishida will make a four-day trip to the country from Sunday and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India currently serves as the chair of the Group of 20 economies.

The country is considered to be playing a key role among emerging and developing nations collectively called the Global South.

Analysts point out that a number of these countries maintain a neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida is apparently hoping to boost cooperation with Global South countries by announcing the plan in India, amid China's increasing assertiveness.