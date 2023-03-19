Japan's Prime Minister Kishida To Unveil Free, Open Indo-Pacific Plan In India

Japan's Prime Minister Kishida To Unveil Free, Open Indo-Pacific Plan In India

March 19, 2023, 8:29 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio intends to unveil a concrete plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific during his upcoming visit to India.

Foreign Ministry press secretary Ono Hikariko told reporters on Wednesday that Kishida is scheduled to announce the plan in a speech in India.

Kishida will make a four-day trip to the country from Sunday and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India currently serves as the chair of the Group of 20 economies.

The country is considered to be playing a key role among emerging and developing nations collectively called the Global South.

Analysts point out that a number of these countries maintain a neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida is apparently hoping to boost cooperation with Global South countries by announcing the plan in India, amid China's increasing assertiveness.

Agencies

TU Students Voting For FSU Elections Today
Mar 19, 2023
FBI, Justice Department Investigating Chinese TikTok Parent: US Media
Mar 19, 2023
Work To Strengthen National Unity: Newly Elected Vice President
Mar 18, 2023
Chinese President Xi To Visit Russia For 3 Days From Monday
Mar 18, 2023
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin, Alleging War Crimes In Ukraine
Mar 18, 2023

More on International

FBI, Justice Department Investigating Chinese TikTok Parent: US Media By Agencies 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi To Visit Russia For 3 Days From Monday By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
China Hopes Ukraine, Russia Will Resume Peace Talks, China Foreign Minister Says By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Russia, China, Iran Start Joint Naval Drills By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
North Korean Launches Two Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
North Korea Fires Strategic Cruise Missiles From Submarine By Agencies 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Bhandari Highlighted Cultural And Linguistic Linkages Between Nepal and Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2023
Money Around By Hemang Dixit Mar 19, 2023
TU Students Voting For FSU Elections Today By Agencies Mar 19, 2023
Nepal Airlines, Qatar Airways, Buddha Air, Himalaya Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air Arebia, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Secured Various Airlines Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2023
Embassy Of India Kathmandu Celebrated 21st Golden Jubilee Scholarship Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75