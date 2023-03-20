Ten Party Backs PM Prachanda, Secured 172 Votes Against 89

Ten Party Backs PM Prachanda, Secured 172 Votes Against 89

March 20, 2023, 8:09 p.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has secured the vote of confidence from the House of Representatives (HoR).

A total of 172 out of 262 HoR members present in the meeting voted for the proposal on the vote of confidence to the government presented today at the HoR meeting by PM Prachanda.

A number of 89 HoR members voted against the proposal while a member stood neutral.

Following the voting on the confidence motion, Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced that PM Prachanda secured the confidence of a majority of HoR members.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Prachanda was appointed the Prime Minister of Nepal on December 25, 2022.

Earlier, PM Prachanda secured the vote of confidence for the first time on January 10 when he had secured over 99 per cent of the vote in the HoR, with 268 votes in favour when 270 members were present.

The HoR is a 275-member body.

