Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits Southern Ukraine Region

March 24, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

Ukraine's presidential office said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the country's southern region of Kherson.

The office said on Thursday that during his trip, the president inspected progress in efforts to restore electricity and other infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy had earlier disclosed that he visited the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk on Wednesday. Fierce fighting is underway there.

The trip to Bakhmut came one day after Zelenskyy met Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in the capital Kyiv.

Analysts say Zelenskyy made the visits outside Kyiv to demonstrate his stance of continuing all-out resistance against Russia's invasion.

