COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 50 Positive Cases And 50 Recoveries

April 16, 2023, 6:21 p.m.

With 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,2128.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 151 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 50 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 805 antigen test, 43 found positive. Currently, there are 377 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 37 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 37, four are in ventilator and 11 in ICU.

Meanwhile, 50 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,779 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,022.

