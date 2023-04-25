RSP Chair Lamichhane wins From Chitwan-2

Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chair Rabi Lamichhane has been elected a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Chitwan-2 receiving 54,176 votes.
He won by a huge margin of 42,962 votes with his nearest competitor Nepali Congress's Jit Narayan Shrestha. He was elected a second time by defeating his competitor NC's Shrestha.
Shrestha received 11,114 votes. Another competitor UML's Ram Prasad Neupane received 10,934 votes.
