China Will Replace PCR Test With Antigen Test For Inbound Travelers

China has announced it will replace its COVID-19 PCR test requirement for inbound travelers with an antigen test from April 29.

At the moment, China requires inbound travelers to take PCR tests within 48 hours of departure.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a news conference on Tuesday that inbound travelers could choose to take antigen tests instead of PCR tests. She added that airlines will not check negative PCR test results before departure.

Mao said China will further facilitate cross-border travel and refine prevention policies depending on the infection situation.

In January, China ended its "zero-COVID" policy, which included quarantine requirements for arriving travelers.