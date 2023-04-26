Fighters Captured Public Health Lab In Sudan: WHO

The World Health Organization says one of the warring parties in Sudan has occupied a key health laboratory that stores cholera and other hazardous pathogens.

Dr. Nima Saeed Abid, WHO Representative in Sudan, took part in a UN news conference that was held in Geneva on Tuesday. He spoke to reporters via video link from Port Sudan where he has evacuated.

Abid said a faction involved in the ongoing conflict has stormed and seized the National Public Health Laboratory in the capital Khartoum.

He said the group is using the building as a military facility, and that the laboratory has polio and cholera isolates. The WHO has expressed grave concern.

Abid did not provide details on the group, but he said it kicked out all technicians from the lab.

Khartoum faces a power shortage. Abid warned that there is a high risk of biological hazard with the exclusion of technicians and possible power cuts to the lab.

Fighting erupted between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group on April 15.

The WHO says at least 459 people have been killed and 4,072 have been injured in the fighting. The organization says it has confirmed 14 cases of attacks targeting medial facilities that killed eight people.