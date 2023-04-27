SKBBL Was Honored With Two Awards For Its Performance.

Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Bittiyasanstha Ltd. (SKBBL) (Small Farmer Development Microfinance Financial Institution) received two honors this week from two famous worldwide organizations for its efforts to effectively providing financial services to small and marginalized farmers. Chairperson and General Manager of NACCFL Received Award from FAO

Nepal Agriculture Cooperative Central Federation Ltd. (NACCFL), the central Federation of Small Farmer Agriculture Cooperatives Ltd. (SFACLs), has been awarded a Partnership Award by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on April 24, 2023. The NACCFL has received this award for its outstanding work in institutional development, good governance, and capacity building of small-holder farmer cooperatives.

Similarly, the Rural Enterprise Financing Project performed by SKBBL got the Asian Development Bank's Best Project Management Team Award on April 21, 2023.

On July 6, 2001, Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Bittiyasanstha Ltd. (SKBBL) (Small Farmer Development Microfinance Financial Institution) was created and incorporated under the then Company Act. To promote financial inclusion in the country, it provides wholesale loan and technical support services to Small Farmer Agriculture Cooperatives Ltd. (SFACLs) and comparable other Microfinance Institutions (MFIs). In collaboration with SFACLs, it also provides other credit plus services to communities for social empowerment and poverty eradication.

SKBBL's vision is to be a leading, financially viable wholesale microfinance institution mostly owned by SFACLs committed to building rural communities via collaboration with partner cooperatives. In accordance with its objective, SKBBL provides quality financial services as well as technical assistance to the disadvantaged, marginal small farmers, and small and medium entrepreneurs through partnerships with dynamic and sustainable partner cooperatives.

SKBBL services had reached over one million homes in 76 districts and 546 local municipalities as of January 2023. The SKBBL method combining financial and non-financial services is regarded as one of the most effective and long-term poverty-reduction programs.

In 2003, SKBBL received a USD 50,000 Pro-Poor Innovation ChallengeAward from CGAP/World Bank to establish a revolving fund for the replication of SFACLs in Nepal's rural areas in order to increase financial inclusion.

SKBBL was also named "Best Managed Microfinance Development Bank" in 2014. Furthermore, the Rural Enterprise Financing Project managed by SKBBL has been recognized by the Ministry of Finance and the Asian Development Bank for excellent work in 2020 during the COVID Pandemic.