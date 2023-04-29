NRB Awarded Himalayan Bank Ltd As A Bank With The Highest Inwad Remittances

NRB Awarded Himalayan Bank Ltd As A Bank With The Highest Inwad Remittances

April 29, 2023, 2:14 p.m.

Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari provided award to Himalayan Bank Ltd as a bank with the highest inward remittances.

Amid a function of NRB’s 68th anniversary, governor Adhikari handed over the award to Chief Executive Officer of the Himalayan Bank Ltd. Ashaoke S.J.B Rana.

“Received an Award from Nepal Rastra Bank for being the bank with the highest inward remittances. Congratulations to the HimalRemit team,” tweets Rana.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Maggie Dayne's Book Between The Mountain And The Sky Released In Kathmandu.
Apr 29, 2023
Statues Of Nritya Devi And Standing Buddha Is Returning To Nepal
Apr 29, 2023
Norwegian Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister
Apr 29, 2023
Dr. Joelle Hivonnet, Deputy Head of the European Delegation to Nepal, Interacted With Students At The Far Western University
Apr 29, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Calls On Foreign Minister NP Saud
Apr 29, 2023

More on Economy

Binayak Shah Elected 48th President Of HAN By Agencies 11 hours, 43 minutes ago
Financial Inclusion Is Key To Nepal’s SDG Attainment & LDC Graduation: Hanaa Singer-Hamdy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 22 minutes ago
SKBBL And NACCFL Honored Awards For Their Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Calls All Parties To Lend Support For Economic Recovery By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Better Migration Policies Can Help Boost Prosperity In All Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
FNCCI PRESIDENT DHAKAL: The Right Man In The Right Place By A Correspondent 5 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Maggie Dayne's Book Between The Mountain And The Sky Released In Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Statues Of Nritya Devi And Standing Buddha Is Returning To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Norwegian Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Dr. Joelle Hivonnet, Deputy Head of the European Delegation to Nepal, Interacted With Students At The Far Western University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Calls On Foreign Minister NP Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Earthquake Destroyed Twenty-three Houses In Bajura By Agencies Apr 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75