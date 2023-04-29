NRB Awarded Himalayan Bank Ltd As A Bank With The Highest Inwad Remittances

Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari provided award to Himalayan Bank Ltd as a bank with the highest inward remittances.

Amid a function of NRB’s 68th anniversary, governor Adhikari handed over the award to Chief Executive Officer of the Himalayan Bank Ltd. Ashaoke S.J.B Rana.

“Received an Award from Nepal Rastra Bank for being the bank with the highest inward remittances. Congratulations to the HimalRemit team,” tweets Rana.