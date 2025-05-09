Home Minister Lekhak and BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari meet

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari have met.

Senior BJP leader Koshyari met Minister Lekhak at the Minister's residence in Bhainsipati. During the meeting, Minister Lekhak condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India, and made it clear that the Nepal government is against terrorist attacks.

Stating that Nepal will always stand by us in the fight against terrorism, Minister Lekhak expressed his commitment not to allow its territory to be used against neighboring countries

Minister Lekhak said that he had a conversation with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Koshyari about further strengthening the centuries-old friendly relations between Nepal and India.

On the occasion of the meeting, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Koshyari said that Nepal and India have had centuries-old relations.

He stressed on further strengthening the relations between the two countries. BJP leader Koshyari had met with CPN-Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday.