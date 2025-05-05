Dr. Arjun Karki appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Nepal University, Acharya as Registrar

Dr. Arjun Karki has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Nepal University.

Nepal University has issued a press release informing that Dr. Karki has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor.

Similarly, Dr. Suryaraj Acharya has been appointed as the registrar of the university. Dr. Karki is the former vice-chancellor of Patan Institute of Health Sciences. Acharya is an infrastructure expert.

The University Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar as per the recommendations of the recommendation committee.

Bindu Nath Lohani has already been elected as the Chancellor of the University.