Zelenskyy Shows Determination To Regain Whole Territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the possibility of ceding part of his country's territory to Russia to achieve peace.

He said in an interview with Finnish public broadcaster YLE and other news outlets that the current war against Russia cannot end the same way as World War Two did for Finland.

He was referring to Finland ceding territory to the then Soviet Union at the end of the war.

Zelenskyy cautioned that the war could continue for years or even decades, showing his determination to win back all territory, including Crimea.

He stressed the need for further military support from the West for a successful counter-attack.

He added that it is cheaper to support Ukraine now than to increase the risks of a third world war.