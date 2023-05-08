Japanese PM Kishida And South Korean President Yoon Agree Moves To Fix Japan-S.Korea Ties Back On Track

Japanese PM Kishida And South Korean President Yoon Agree Moves To Fix Japan-S.Korea Ties Back On Track

May 8, 2023, 9:11 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have shared the recognition that moves to improve bilateral relations are back on track.

This came during their summit in Seoul on Sunday. It marks the first full-fledged resumption in 12 years of mutual visits by leaders of Japan and South Korea.

Kishida and Yoon welcomed the restart of what they call "shuttle diplomacy" less than two months after the South Korean president visited Japan in March.

The leaders confirmed that they will strengthen bilateral and trilateral security cooperation among Japan, South Korea, and the United States in light of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

On a wartime labor issue, Kishida told Yoon that his government remains unwavering in inheriting the positions of previous Cabinets on historical perceptions.

Kishida also touched on the issue at a joint news conference after the meeting. He said he is heartbroken that many people endured significant suffering and sadness under the harsh environment at the time.

The Yoon administration is believed to see this remark as a certain concession from Japan.

Yoon stressed that his government will faithfully implement a plan it announced in March to settle the issue.

The plan involves having a government-affiliated foundation pay damages in place of Japanese companies to plaintiffs who say they or their families were forced to work for the firms during World War Two.

Kishida emphasized that his duty as Japanese prime minister is to join hands with South Korea in a future-oriented manner while taking history and related developments into consideration.

Kishida will likely try to mend and develop bilateral ties through summits and various other forms of dialogue. Japan has invited Yoon to the Group of Seven summit set to begin in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on May 19.

Yoon said he will meet the leaders of Japan and the US in a tripartite meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit. He is apparently seeking to further cement trilateral unity to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Yoon also said he and Kishida agreed Seoul will send a team of experts to inspect the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant this month in connection with Tokyo's plan to release treated and diluted water into the ocean.

The power plant in northeastern Japan suffered a triple meltdown in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Water used to cool molten fuel mixes with rain and groundwater. The water is treated to remove most of the radioactive materials before being stored, but it still contains tritium.

The treated water will be diluted to reduce tritium levels before it is released into the ocean. Its tritium concentration will be lowered to one-seventh of the World Health Organization's standards for drinking water.

Agencies

Tanahun Hydropower Project Laid Foundation Of 51 Towers
May 08, 2023
China And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Meet Taliban Counterpart
May 07, 2023
King Charles And Queen Camilla Are Crowned
May 06, 2023
Ten Important Sights King Charles III’s Coronation.
May 06, 2023
China, Russia Foreign Ministers Stress Unity
May 06, 2023

More on International

At least 21 Dead After Boat Capsizes In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
China And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Meet Taliban Counterpart By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
King Charles And Queen Camilla Are Crowned By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Ten Important Sights King Charles III’s Coronation. By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
China, Russia Foreign Ministers Stress Unity By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Saudi Arabia To Start Talks Between Sudan's Warring Sides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

FAO Conducts Training To Combat Food borne Antimicrobial Resistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2023
NEA Is Constructing Eight High-capacity Substations Together With A 220 KV Ring Line In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2023
Migration Policies Can Help Boost Prosperity In All Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 41 Positive Cases And 27 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2023
CAAN Suspended Shree Airline’s Aircraft From Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2023
KING CHARLE’S COROBNATION Nepal’s Connection By A Correspondent May 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75