The Russian government is taking every possible measure to ensure security during the Victory Day parade on May 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Channel One television on Monday.

"All the necessary measures are being taken to ensure security, especially when foreign guests, our head of state will be in attendance. Everything that is required by law is being done to that end," he said.

Peskov said the nature of the Kiev regime requires that Moscow be vigilant and reaffirms that Russian President Vladimir Putin made the right decision to start the special military operation.

The Kremlin spokesman also confirmed that some leaders of the CIS countries will attend the parade as guests.

"We are indeed expecting some heads of the CIS states, who will share this holiday with us. This is about the solidarity of the heads of the states, whose peoples, as part of a single country, took part in the Great Patriotic War and won," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman highlighted the special significance of Victory Day for everyone who was involved in the victory over fascism.

"We have no right to forget May 9. May 9 is a sacred day for all the countries that were once part of the Soviet Union, the countries that sacrificed so many lives of their citizens to liberate the world from fascism," he said.

According to Peskov, "it is important every time to insistently draw the attention of the whole world" to this date, "to remember it every time, to pay tribute to the veterans. And, of course, it is especially important to do it this year because we are still dealing with manifestations of Nazism in one way or another," he stated TASS reports.