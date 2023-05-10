Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Arrest Sparks Protests

The arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has caused protests to erupt across the nation.

Investigators say the former prime minister was arrested on suspicion of corruption. Local media report Khan is suspected of having illegally received land from a property tycoon in exchange for a favor when he was prime minister.

Reports say Khan was detained while at a court in the capital Islamabad for a separate case.

Khan's arrest comes at a time when Pakistan is in an economic crisis due to inflation and a weakening currency caused by the Ukrainian crisis and other factors.

Khan remains popular among people who are not satisfied with current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government, including the younger generation and low-income Pakistanis.

Protests are spreading in Rawalpindi near Islamabad and in Karachi, the country's most populous city. Local police say 10 people, including six police officers, have been injured in clashes between police and demonstrators in the southwestern city of Quetta.

Khan was forced to step down as leader in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote. He has since been at odds with Sharif, calling for the early dissolution of parliament and a general election.