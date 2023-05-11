Russia Planning To Withdraw From Treaty On Conventional Armed Forces In Europe

Russia Planning To Withdraw From Treaty On Conventional Armed Forces In Europe

May 11, 2023, 9:25 a.m.

Russia has announced that its parliament will deliberate on whether to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, or CFE.

The treaty, signed in 1990 by NATO and the then-Warsaw Pact, set a cap on the number of conventional weapons that the Cold War rivals could possess, in order to balance power between them.

Russia's presidential office announced on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, a bill on the denunciation of the treaty.

Putin also put Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in charge of deliberations on the bill.

Russia ratified the treaty in 1999, but suspended its implementation in 2007 amid a quarrel with NATO.

Leonid Slutsky, chair of the State Duma's Committee on International Affairs, said the treaty "has long existed only on paper."

He added that, given the existing realities, the treaty's final denunciation will "strengthen Russia's national interests and security."

By announcing Russia's withdrawal from the treaty, the Putin administration appears to be ramping up efforts aimed at preventing European nations and the US from giving Ukraine more military support.

Russia's state-run news agency reports that the State Duma is likely to discuss the matter on May 16

Agencies

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bajura
May 11, 2023
Russian Forces Destroy 35 Ukrainian Troops, Artillery Gun In Kupyansk Area
May 10, 2023
Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Arrest Sparks Protests
May 10, 2023
Constitutional Council Meeting Recommended Acting CJ Hari Krishna Karki For CJ
May 09, 2023
Russan Government Takes All Possible Measures To Ensure Security At Victory Day Parade — Kremlin
May 09, 2023

More on International

Russian Forces Destroy 35 Ukrainian Troops, Artillery Gun In Kupyansk Area By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Arrest Sparks Protests By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Constitutional Council Meeting Recommended Acting CJ Hari Krishna Karki For CJ By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Russan Government Takes All Possible Measures To Ensure Security At Victory Day Parade — Kremlin By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
UN Calls On Taliban In Afghanistan To Halt Corporal Punishment By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
At least 21 Dead After Boat Capsizes In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

IMPORT OF PETROL: Declines 26 Percent By A Correspondent May 11, 2023
NEUFF Safeguarding Human Rights By A Correspondent May 11, 2023
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bajura By Agencies May 11, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2023
JICA Completed Reconstruction Of 274 Schools Under The Emergency School Reconstruction Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2023
European Union Has Recently Launched “Global Gateway”: Nona Deprez By Nona Deprez May 10, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75