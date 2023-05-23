Biden Pushes For Debt Ceiling Deal

Biden Pushes For Debt Ceiling Deal

May 23, 2023, 7:33 a.m.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the Oval Office on Monday to break a stalemate. He has been negotiating with Kevin McCarthy over a deal to avoid defaulting on the national debt.

Democrats and Republicans have been arguing over the debt ceiling, the limit Congress imposes on the amount the government can owe. Biden has proposed spending cuts of one trillion dollars. "We still have some disagreements," he said. "But I think we may be able to get where we have to go."

McCarthy said the government has to spend less next year than this year. "I think we both agree that we need to change the trajectory, that our debt is too large," he said. "I think, at the end of the day, we could find common ground."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the nation could run out of cash as early as June 1. She sent a letter to Congressional leaders, warning failure to reach an agreement would "cause severe hardship to American families."

Agencies

500 Mountaineers Climbed Mt. Everest This Session
May 23, 2023
Russian Governor Says A Ukrainian Sabotage Group Infiltrated The Russian Region
May 23, 2023
Nepal To Celebrate International Day For Bio-Diversity
May 22, 2023
Indian PM Modi Says He Will Do Everything He Can To Help Ukraine
May 22, 2023
G7 Leaders Reaffirmed 'Shared And Unwavering' Support For Ukraine: Biden
May 22, 2023

More on International

Russian Governor Says A Ukrainian Sabotage Group Infiltrated The Russian Region By Agencies 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Indian PM Modi Says He Will Do Everything He Can To Help Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
G7 Leaders Reaffirmed 'Shared And Unwavering' Support For Ukraine: Biden By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
G7 Leaders Impose New Sanctions On Russia By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Zelenskyy To Attend G7 Summit In Hiroshima By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Thai Opposition Parties Seek Coalition Talks After Election Win By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

How Pump Storage Hydro Forces Rethinking Hydropower Development By Dipak Gyawali May 23, 2023
India And Bangladesh Are Ready To Buy Nepali Electricity: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2023
500 Mountaineers Climbed Mt. Everest This Session By Agencies May 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Madhesh And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2023
Tripartite Loan Agreement Signed by NEA, EPF, and Tamakoshi Hydropower Company To Fund Tamakoshi V Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2023
Health Minister Basnet Attended WHO’s Assembly In Geneva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75