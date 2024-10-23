SAARC Member States Deliberate on SDGs and Poverty Alleviation Plan of Action

SAARC Member States Deliberate on SDGs and Poverty Alleviation Plan of Action

Oct. 23, 2024, 9:16 p.m.

SDGs workshop pic1.JPG

A Consultative Workshop was held in Kathmandu on 21-22 October 2024 on Contextualizing Sustainable Development Goals in the SAARC Region and Revisiting the 2004 SAARC Plan of Action on Poverty Alleviation in light of the 2030 Development Agenda. The Workshop was hosted by the Government of Nepal; and financial and technical assistance was provided by the Asian Development Bank.

The Workshop was attended by delegations from SAARC Member States comprising senior officials of the Ministries/ Agencies responsible for SDGs and Poverty Alleviation as well as Foreign Ministries.

Speaking at the opening session of the Workshop as Chief Guest, Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission of Nepal Prof. Dr. Shiva Raj Adhikaristated that given the size of the SAARC Region’s population and its development challenges, success of SDGs globally dependslargely on the progress in thecountries of the Region.

Sharing about Nepal’s experience with the SDGs, the Vice Chairman highlighted that although certainareas have witnessed remarkable progress, there remains a concerning proportion oftargets that are either progressing too slowly or even regressing. He emphasized on the need of mobilization of larger financingsources in productive areas, and improving efficiency of investment.

Addressing the opening session of the Consultative Workshop, Dongxiang Li, Lead Regional Cooperation Specialist, Regional Cooperation and Integration Unit, South Asia Department of Asian Development Bank stated that as SAARC’s long-term development partner, ADB would like to continue the partnership to further promote regional cooperation and integration in the SAARC region.

Delegations of SAARC Member States made their respective country presentations covering the status of implementation of SDGs, identification of common priority SDGs for the Region, contextualization of global indicators with respect to the local circumstances, monitoring the attainment of the 2030 Agenda in the SAARC region, and building partnerships to achieve the 2030 Agenda as well as review of the 2004 SAARC Plan of Action on Poverty Alleviation.In their country presentations, Member States highlighted the need of Accelerating implementation of SDGs; Ensuring greater availability of data in standardized format to monitor progress; Creating economic opportunities for people; Boosting investment in research and development, and innovation and technology; Addressing financing issues and seeking external funding; Investing in human capital development particularly in health and education; Enhancing intra-regional trade, investment and technology transfer; and Promoting cooperation in food security, among other measures.

ADB Consultant on SDGs and SAARC Plan of Action on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Posh Raj Pandey presented the Background Study, which provided a basis for deliberations.

Director (Information and Poverty Alleviation) at SAARC Secretariat Mr. Hari Odari opened the Workshop as Representative of the SAARC Secretary General.

Member Secretary of the National Planning Commission of Nepal Madhu Kumar Marisini addressed the closing session of the Workshop, which concluded by adopting a Report.

The Programme was chaired by Joint Secretary at the National Planning Commission of Nepal KhomrajKoirala.

