Hezbollah's Attempt To Assassinate Him A Grave Mistake: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Hezbollah's Attempt To Assassinate Him A Grave Mistake: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Oct. 20, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Israel says a drone has hit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence on Saturday. The prime minister was not present and no injuries were reported.

In a statement, Netanyahu blames the Lebanese Shia Muslim group Hezbollah for the incident, calling it an assassination attempt.

He said it was "a grave mistake" and "Anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price."

The Israeli prime minister's office and others said three unmanned aerial vehicles crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Saturday, and one of them hit Netanyahu's house in Caesarea in central Israel.

The site is about 70 kilometers from the border with Lebanon. The Israeli security authorities are reported to be taking the incident seriously, which broke through interception systems and penetrated deep inside the country.

On Saturday, Israeli military and media reports say about 180 other projectiles that were fired by Hezbollah crossed from Lebanon into Israel.

The attack reportedly killed one person in northern Israel and injured 14 others.

The incident comes as Hezbollah vows to step up its attacks on Israel in response to the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah has showed solidarity with Hamas.

Concerns are rising that the exchange of attacks between the two sides will further escalate. NHK

Agencies

Prabowo sworn in as Indonesia's new president
Oct 20, 2024
Speaker Ghimire Informed Of Lamichhane's Arrest
Oct 19, 2024
British Foreign Secretary Makes Fist Visit To China Since Labor Government Formed
Oct 19, 2024
North Korea Says Discovered Remains Of Drone Come From South Korea
Oct 19, 2024
China's GDP growth slows to 4.6 percent in July-September
Oct 18, 2024

More on International

Prabowo sworn in as Indonesia's new president By Agencies 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
British Foreign Secretary Makes Fist Visit To China Since Labor Government Formed By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
North Korea Says Discovered Remains Of Drone Come From South Korea By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
China's GDP growth slows to 4.6 percent in July-September By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Israel Confirms Death Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Bangladesh To Bring Hasina Back Following ICT Arrest Warrant: Foreign Adviser By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Bringing Ordinance To Amend Political Party Act Aims To Break Up Smaller Parties: Dr. Shekhar Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
New Policy Will Crate Working Environment For Urban Development: DPM Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Lamichhane Remanded In Custody For Six Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Visiting Chinese Delegation Calls On PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Tourism Entrepreneur Mishra Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75