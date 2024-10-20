Hezbollah's Attempt To Assassinate Him A Grave Mistake: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israel says a drone has hit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence on Saturday. The prime minister was not present and no injuries were reported.

In a statement, Netanyahu blames the Lebanese Shia Muslim group Hezbollah for the incident, calling it an assassination attempt.

He said it was "a grave mistake" and "Anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price."

The Israeli prime minister's office and others said three unmanned aerial vehicles crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Saturday, and one of them hit Netanyahu's house in Caesarea in central Israel.

The site is about 70 kilometers from the border with Lebanon. The Israeli security authorities are reported to be taking the incident seriously, which broke through interception systems and penetrated deep inside the country.

On Saturday, Israeli military and media reports say about 180 other projectiles that were fired by Hezbollah crossed from Lebanon into Israel.

The attack reportedly killed one person in northern Israel and injured 14 others.

The incident comes as Hezbollah vows to step up its attacks on Israel in response to the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah has showed solidarity with Hamas.

Concerns are rising that the exchange of attacks between the two sides will further escalate.