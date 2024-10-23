PM Oli Presented Rosy Picture Of 100 Days' In Office

PM Oli Presented Rosy Picture Of 100 Days' In Office

Oct. 23, 2024, 9:07 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli presented the achievement of 100 days of the government at the Office.

Prime Minister Oli said that new initiatives and measures were put in place to put an end to red tapism in public administration.

In his address to the nation to highlight the achievements of the government in its 100 days in office today, PM Oli shared various measures and provisions introduced to enhance efficiency in public service delivery.

One of initiatives is provision for the service-seekers to obtain driving license from the 'Citizen App' once they pass the driving trial. This will relieve the service-seekers from the hassle and need of visiting the transport offices in person, he expressed.

The government has simplified the process of paying fines for traffic rules violation, Oli informed, explaining that the violators now could digitally settle the fines directly from the location of violation.

The Head of the Government further stated that preparation was afoot to introduce a provision after which the citizens need not visit public offices to avail services.

Emphasizing digitization, PM Oli expressed his confidence that these measures would do away with the administrative hassles facing the service-seekers thereby promote good-governance.

Furthermore, the government has piloted the 'movement tracking' system for files using QR codes to track where the files are stuck in public offices.

This, Oli believed, would eliminate the situation of the files being stuck in a certain desk thereby further delaying the service delivery and putting service-seekers in difficulty.

To create an enabling investment climate, PM Oli said that an automated route has been implemented in the Department of Industry which would allow foreign investment upto Rs 500 million to be processed without physical presence of the investors.

Other provisions include introduction of the 'file tracking system' in 58 Land Survey Offices where Nepal Land Information System is already implemented, Oli added.

Likewise, senior citizens, persons with disabilities may avail service in 267 Land Survey Offices across the country without having to line up in queue.

Also, there has been an increase in compensation amount from Rs 700,000 to Rs 1 million to the families of those who died in foreign employment.

Earlier, the families of those migrant workers who received medical expenses and died thereafter were not entitled to compensations. Now with the change in the provision, the families will get compensation amounting to Rs 1 million, the PM said.(RSS)

