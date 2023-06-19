US Secretary Of State, Chinese Counterpart Agree On Continued Dialogue

US Secretary Of State, Chinese Counterpart Agree On Continued Dialogue

June 19, 2023, 7:05 a.m.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang have confirmed they will maintain dialogue amid souring bilateral relations.

The two met in Beijing on Sunday. Blinken is the first member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet to visit China.

The US State Department says they had candid and constructive talks during their seven-and-a-half-hour meeting that included a dinner.

The two agreed to continue the discussions. Qin accepted an invitation from Blinken to travel to Washington at a mutually suitable time.

But a senior State Department official told reporters there were big differences between the two sides, without giving details.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry says Qin pointed out that the Taiwan issue is the center of China's core interests and the most prominent risk in China-US relations.

The US State Department official has said Blinken is scheduled to meet China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday. Attention is focused on whether he will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Agencies

Hewa River Flood: Two Dead,15 Missing, Infrastructures Worth Rs.500 Million Destroyed
Jun 18, 2023
PM Dahal Express Commitment To Start Yangri And Larke To Bring Additional Water To Kathmandu Valley
Jun 18, 2023
Putin Indicates Intention To Boost Ties With African Nations
Jun 18, 2023
China’s Unemployment Rate Soas As Economic Growth Slows
Jun 18, 2023
Monsoon Reaching Across Nepal
Jun 17, 2023

More on International

Putin Indicates Intention To Boost Ties With African Nations By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
China’s Unemployment Rate Soas As Economic Growth Slows By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrive In Belarus By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Russia Plans Elections In 4 Ukrainian Regions It Claims To Have Annexed By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Ukraine Claims Partial Success In Eastern And Southern Regions By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit China By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Pseudo-Nationalism Is About Political Desperation And Sure Sign of Economic Collapse Context And Background By Kedar Neupane Jun 19, 2023
Industrialization From the Ground Up:Small FarmersCould Be the Catalyst By Shivaram Pd. Koirala, PhD Jun 19, 2023
First Impressions Of Nepal, Through The Eyes Of A Young European By Lucie Chabrillat-Bleses Jun 19, 2023
Kalidas Jayanti 2023 –The Celebration Of Greatest Sanskrit Poet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Lumbini, Karnali And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2023
Controversial Constituency Development Fund in Nepal: Public Concerns By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jun 18, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75