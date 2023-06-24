South Korean President Yoon Visits Vietnam

South Korean President Yoon Visits Vietnam

June 24, 2023, 6:45 a.m.

South Korea's president has visited Vietnam for the first time since he took office last May. The trip comes as both Seoul and Hanoi face soured relations with Beijing amid China's increasing assertiveness over issues such as the South China Sea.

It's the first visit by Yoon Suk-yeol to a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He met President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi on Friday. Yoon expressed his intention to step up cooperation with Vietnam in areas including security and economy.

He said they discussed how to strengthen their cooperation along with improving bilateral ties, as well as ways to contribute to freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Thuong said he and Yoon share common ground on many important issues, stressing their countries are real partners.

Yoon has brought with him an economic mission of over 200 business leaders, including representatives of South Korea's five major conglomerates.

Yoon was also set to meet on Friday with Vietnam's supreme leader, Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the Communist Party.

Agencies

Biden And Modi Meet In Washington, Hail 'Shared Priorities'
Jun 23, 2023
Yoga Is A Foundation Of Our Civilization: PM Prachanda
Jun 22, 2023
Russian Leaders Send Warning Over Crime
Jun 21, 2023
Hunter Biden Cuts Deal With Prosecutors In Tax, Gun Case
Jun 21, 2023
Flood And Landslides: Six Died And 29 Go Missing
Jun 20, 2023

More on International

Biden And Modi Meet In Washington, Hail 'Shared Priorities' By Agencies 23 hours, 36 minutes ago
Battleground Progress Slower Than Desired: Zelenskyy: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Russian Leaders Send Warning Over Crime By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Hunter Biden Cuts Deal With Prosecutors In Tax, Gun Case By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Russia Blocks Aid Workers from Area Of Breached Ukraine Dam, UN says By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
President Xi Jinping Meets With U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of The Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashcim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2023
BEEN: For Energy Efficient Building Policy By Keshab Poudel Jun 23, 2023
Nepal Imported Rs.272.23 Billion Worth of Petroleum Products In Last 11 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi,Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2023
Three New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2023
Yoga Is A Foundation Of Our Civilization: PM Prachanda By Agencies Jun 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75