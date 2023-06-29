Bakar-Eid Today, Nepal Government Announces Public Holiday

Muslims all over the country are celebrating the Bakar-Eid by exchanging greetings and best wishes and relishing best delicacies on Thursday.

The government has announced to give public holiday throughout the county on Thursday.

The second greatest festival after the Bakar-Eid is celebrated by the Muslims throughout the country with gaiety and by exchanging best wishes.

In Islam, there are five basic foundations like kalma, namaj (worship), hajj (pilgrims), Jakat (donation) and roja (fast). Hajj and Kurbani (sacrifice) are the basic foundations of Bakar-Eid.

The festival celebrated three days, on first day they gather Mosques to recite Namaj and sacrifice animals in the name of Allah. The sacrifice animal’s meat divided in three parts, one part for themselves second is for their relatives and last one is for society people.

It is the month of happiness. It is celebrated for three days but fasting is not observed.

Celebrated after 70 days of the Ramajan (Eid Ul Fitre), Bakar-Eid is marked by the Muslims even by visiting Mecca and Medina where they recite Namaj and offer prayers.