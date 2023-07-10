Bhutan And India Discuss Plans To Further Expand Bilateral Cooperation

July 10, 2023, 7:25 a.m.

Bhutanes King granted an Audience to the Indian Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in Gelephu yesterday. Link

The Foreign Secretary is in Bhutan to discuss plans to further expand bilateral cooperation between Bhutan and India, which were discussed between the two governments during King’s visit to New Delhi in April this year reports Bhutan’s newspaper Kuensel

Hetaunda-Bharatpur 220 kV Transmission Line Charged
Jul 10, 2023
Joint Operation Between RMDC Laghubitta and Sana Kisan Bikas Laghubitta Began
Jul 10, 2023
Alice Akunga Is The New UNICEF Representative To Nepal
Jul 10, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One of Two Places In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Jul 10, 2023
NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Led Team Visited The Budhi Gandaki Project Sites
Jul 09, 2023

