Bhutan And India Discuss Plans To Further Expand Bilateral Cooperation

Bhutanes King granted an Audience to the Indian Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in Gelephu yesterday. Link
The Foreign Secretary is in Bhutan to discuss plans to further expand bilateral cooperation between Bhutan and India, which were discussed between the two governments during King’s visit to New Delhi in April this year reports Bhutan’s newspaper Kuensel
VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
