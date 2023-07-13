Zelenskyy Hails NATO Meeting A 'Success'

July 13, 2023, 7:48 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went into the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, frustrated about the lack of clarity over when his country might join the alliance. He left on Wednesday celebrating new commitments for Ukraine's security and called the meeting a "success."

NATO leaders spent much of their time refocusing on the war. They promised again to rearm Ukrainians and gave them an "equal voice" on a new council dedicated to their defense.

The head of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said Ukraine is "closer to NATO than ever before." And leaders confirmed that the country will join eventually.

Zelenskyy told reporters at end of the summit: "I do not know if everyone is completely honest with me or if everything is true. But we believe in partners because we must live with faith in the allies who will help us win this war."

He added that he believes his country will join NATO once the situation has "stabilized." In the meantime, he has won security guarantees from the leaders of the Group of Seven nations. He described the support as a bridge on the way to membership.

US President Joe Biden is among those who have hesitated to offer up an invitation until the fighting ends. He held a one-on-one meeting with Zelenskyy and told him that he understands his frustration.

Biden said, "We're going to make sure that you get what you need. And I look forward to the day when we're having the meeting celebrating your official -- official membership in NATO."

Biden says Americans are doing everything they can. He added that the US is "not going anywhere" and Ukrainians are "stuck" with their allies.

