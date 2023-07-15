Nepal Exported Processed Grass To China, 10 Trucks Left

July 15, 2023, 9:01 p.m.

Nepal has officially started exporting processed hay to China for the first time. The export of this grass from Nepal to China's Sigatse has started.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development Dr. Beduram Bhusal and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song formally launched the haulage export during a program on Saturday.

10 trucks with 80 tons have left from Bharatpur carrying haulage to China. New Horizons Pvt Ltd, a Chinese-run industry in Bharatpur 5, has produced Helage.

The industry has purchased maize with stalks produced by Nepali farmers and made haylage. They will use this silage in the chauri firm operated by this company in China, said Chang Jing.

This company can produce 60 thousand metric tons annually. They said the China-based Pratichauri firm required 1 million tonnes. According to the permission of the government of Nepal, the company is preparing to expand the industry and produce 300,000 tons of haylage annually to take it to China.

Green grass is cut and wrapped in airtight plastic to make haylage and silage. Which is more difficult to understand. On December 13, the cabinet approved a protocol for China to export haulage to China.

In the future, the industry aims to make haylage from Napier grass along with barley. Nepal has been producing silage and haylage especially from maize.

It is considered very suitable for pre-prepared animal feed as milk production decreases due to lack of grass during dry season. This diet is given according to the weight and condition of the animal.

