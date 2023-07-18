North Korean Leader Kim's Sister Defended Hwasong-18 Launch As 'Beginning' Of North Korea Offensive

North Korean Leader Kim's Sister Defended Hwasong-18 Launch As 'Beginning' Of North Korea Offensive

July 18, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, says the launch last week of an intercontinental ballistic missile was just the beginning of the country's military offensive.

Kim issued a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Monday. This appeared to be in response to recent remarks by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. He said in an interview that aired on Sunday that the US is ready for diplomacy, but that North Korea is not.

Kim's remarks in the statement, however, suggested that Pyongyang is not ready to sit down with Washington. She said it's a "daydream" for the US to think that it can "achieve irreversible disarmament" through such measures as a temporary halt to joint military exercises and relieving sanctions.

North Korea launched the new intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-18 last Wednesday. Kim said what the US witnessed a few days ago was just the beginning of North Korea's "already-launched" military offensive.

North Korea is set to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1953 Korean War Armistice on July 27. Pyongyang sees it as a day to celebrate what it calls its victory over the US.

Agencies

NAC Paid Back Rs.830.95 Million To EPC And CIT
Jul 18, 2023
Guterres 'Disappointed' Over Grain Deal Halt
Jul 18, 2023
Japan, Saudi Arabia To Cooperate On Energy To Achieve Decarbonization
Jul 17, 2023
Belarus Says Its Soldiers Were Trained By Wagner Fighters
Jul 16, 2023
Russia To Take Part In China's Military Drills In Sea Of Japan
Jul 16, 2023

More on International

Guterres 'Disappointed' Over Grain Deal Halt By Agencies 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Japan, Saudi Arabia To Cooperate On Energy To Achieve Decarbonization By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Belarus Says Its Soldiers Were Trained By Wagner Fighters By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russia To Take Part In China's Military Drills In Sea Of Japan By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
South Korea Urges China To Play Constructive Role In Dealing With North Korea By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Putin Warns He Could Scrap Grain Deal With Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

NPC VC Dr. Shrestha Stress For More Support To LDCs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2023
NAC Paid Back Rs.830.95 Million To EPC And CIT By Agencies Jul 18, 2023
Weather Forest: Chances Of Thunder, lightning and Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud And External Affairs Minister Of India Held A Meeting In Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2023
EU Provides EUR 16.7 Million To Education And Agricultural Sector In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Associates With Nepal Orthopedic Hospital For Corporate Social Responsibility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75