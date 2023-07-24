Ruling Party Reportedly Wins By Landslide In Cambodia General Election

July 24, 2023, 7:16 a.m.

A media outlet close to the Cambodian government says the ruling party led by Prime Minister Hun Sen won by a landslide in Sunday's general election.

The election committee has yet to publicize the results of its ballot counting. But the media organization reports the Cambodian People's Party secured 120 out of the 125 National Assembly seats up for grabs.

Hun Sen's oldest son, Hun Manet, appears certain to gain a seat in his first electoral race. In December 2021, the father publicly announced his support for Hun Manet to succeed him as the next national leader.

The question is when the handover of power will take place. Hun Sen has ruled Cambodia for nearly 40 years.

Candidates from 18 parties stood in the election. But in May of this year, electoral authorities disqualified the main opposition Candlelight Party from the vote, claiming its paperwork was incomplete.

The party includes remnants of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was forced to disband under a court order ahead of the 2018 election.

The high-handed tactics of the Hun Sen administration have provoked concern from Western and other countries.

Agencies

