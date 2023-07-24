Twitter To Change Its Main Bird Symbol

Twitter To Change Its Main Bird Symbol

July 24, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

US businessman and owner of the social network Twitter Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the network's logo will soon change.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk wrote on his page.

Musk also posted a possible future Twitter design. It represents the letter X on a black background. However, the final rebranding has not yet been decided. "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," the entrepreneur added.

On October 7, Musk closed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Immediately after, he fired several executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal. According to documents posted in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) database, Musk also dissolved the board of directors and became the sole head of the company.

