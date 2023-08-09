Monsoon Floods Kills Over A Dozen People, Eight Missing Across Nepal

At least four persons were killed and eight others went missing in monsoon-induced disasters like floods and landslides in different parts of the country on Tuesday.

The incessant rains that occurred since Monday night has caused inundation in different parts of the Kathmandu Valley. The District Police Range, Kathmandu has said Dhungedhara, Gaurighat, Guheshwori, Kapan, Samakhushi and Anamnagar, among others have been inundated after heavy downpour.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dan Bahadur Karki said, "Heavy rains occurred since Monday night inundated many places in the Kathmandu Valley. Police teams and APF deployed from different units of the Valley engaged in making people aware to stay safe in the places near the Bagmati and Manohara Rivers with regular patrol and miking."

The inundations have badly affected public life. Waterlogged roads and schools have caused sheer inconvenience to the people.

Police have said the downpour that occurred at Budhanilakantha, Sundarijal and Nagarkot areas flooded the rivers and streams in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Weather Forecasting Division, under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, had issued an alert to all the people to stay safe in the places near the Bishnumati, Dhobikhola, Bagmati, Manohara Rivers citing that there would be high water levels in the rivers till 11:00 am.

Police teams have been mobilised in different places for public awareness and safety in the wake of floods and inundation, SSP Karki said.

In Bhaktapur, a four-roomed house of Bidur KC of Changu Narayan Municipality-1 was damaged after a landslide from above the house hit the wall on Tuesday morning.

Similarly, a rescue team of Nepal Police and APF deployed from Duwakot, Bhaktapur, rescued four persons, including a priest of Ram Temple in Bhaktapur Municipality-4, who were trapped in the temple after it was waterlogged, said DSP Basanta Pathak of Bhaktapur District Police Range.

Meanwhile, in Makwanpur district, a woman was killed and six went missing in a monsoon-induced disaster.

A mudslide triggered by a heavy downpour buried the house of one Akkal Bahadur Syangtan in Bagmati Rural Municipality-5 of the district at around 4:00 am Tuesday, killing his 55-year-old wife.