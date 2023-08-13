China Calls On Japan To Improve Bilateral Relations On Peace Pact Anniversary

China Calls On Japan To Improve Bilateral Relations On Peace Pact Anniversary

Aug. 13, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

China has called on Japan to work jointly to improve bilateral relations while removing "distractions and barriers."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China on Saturday in a posting on its website. The pact was signed in Beijing on this date in 1978.

The remarks stressed the significance of the treaty, saying, "In the past 45 years, China-Japan relations have come a long way, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples and contributing to the prosperity and stability of the region and beyond."

Regarding current bilateral relations, the document notes that the two countries are "at a critical stage of improvement and growth."

It states that China looks forward to Japan's cooperation in using the anniversary as an opportunity to "jointly build a China-Japan relationship that can meet the requirements of the new era."

With Taiwan and the Senkaku Islands likely in mind, the document also expresses China's hope for Japan to work together to "uphold the political foundation" and "remove distractions and barriers."

Japan controls the islands in the East China Sea. China and Taiwan claim them. The Japanese government maintains the islands are an inherent part of Japan's territory, in terms of history and international law. It says there is no issue of sovereignty to be resolved over them reports NHK.

Agencies

Promote EV To Keep The Environment Clean: Minister Basnet
Aug 13, 2023
FNCCI Team Calls To Resolve Energy Sector’s Problem
Aug 12, 2023
International Youth Day Today, Nepal To Organize Various Programs
Aug 12, 2023
Iran Moves Closer Toward Possible Nuclear Weapons Test - European Intel
Aug 12, 2023
Floods, Landslides Kill 29 And Leave 16 Missing In China's Hebei Province
Aug 12, 2023

More on International

Russia Claims It Shot Down Two Ukrainian Missiles Near Kerch Strait, Crimean Bridge Not Affected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
Iran Moves Closer Toward Possible Nuclear Weapons Test - European Intel By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Floods, Landslides Kill 29 And Leave 16 Missing In China's Hebei Province By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
UN To Call On Nuclear-armed Nations To Continue Holding Disarmament Talks By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
China Resumes Group Tours To 78 More Nations And Regions, Including Japan By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Russia To Beef Up Western Border Security, Defense Minister Says By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Rise Of Populism Boon Or A Bane By Deepak Raj Joshi Aug 13, 2023
Upper Sangen’s 14.8 MW Is Incorporated Into The Power Transmission System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023
Promote EV To Keep The Environment Clean: Minister Basnet By Agencies Aug 13, 2023
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi, Sudur Paschim And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023
The NEA Held A Rally To Promote The Use Of Electric Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2023
Korean Ambassador Park Delivers Address At Departure Orientation For Nepalese Government Officials Leaving To Korea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75