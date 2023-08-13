The Water Level In Many Rivers Across Nepal Is Rising, Endangering People's Lives.

The Water Level In Many Rivers Across Nepal Is Rising, Endangering People's Lives.

Aug. 13, 2023, 4:36 p.m.

As heavy rains were recorded in various districts of Nepal, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued an advisory advising people to seek shelter in a safe location.

Heavy rain has been recorded in Makwanpur, Makwanpur Gadhi, Hetauda Rain Measuring Station, and neighboring areas in the previous three hours. Those who live near the ocean or in flood-prone areas should exercise caution until midday, as the small rivers of the district, such as the Karra and Samri rivers, will rise and cause flash floods.

river and flood.jpg

Banke's Mankhola Belgaon center's water level is nearing the alert level and rising. Be on high alert in the Mankhola coastline area and flooded Hocha areas until tomorrow morning. Bank of the District Administration Office

The water level in the Bagmati, Narayani, Karnali, Paschim Rapti, Babai, Mahakali, and their tributaries is projected to reach the alert level today, therefore please exercise extreme caution in coastal areas.

According to Nepal Flood Alert, there is also a risk of abrupt floods in the districts highlighted on the map; therefore, we should exercise extreme caution in coastal areas.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Life And Times Of Captain Bobby Bikram Shah
Aug 13, 2023
Upper Sangen’s 14.8 MW Is Incorporated Into The Power Transmission System
Aug 13, 2023
Russia Claims It Shot Down Two Ukrainian Missiles Near Kerch Strait, Crimean Bridge Not Affected
Aug 13, 2023
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi, Sudur Paschim And Gandaki Provinces
Aug 13, 2023
The NEA Held A Rally To Promote The Use Of Electric Vehicles
Aug 12, 2023

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Monsoon Floods Kills Over A Dozen People, Eight Missing Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
19 Nepali Reportedly Were Missing In Kedarnath By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Narayanghat Muglin Road Opened For Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Flood Risk Rising In Nepal Despite Below-Average Monsoon: ICIMOD By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Flood Damage 31 Houses In Sindhuli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Flood And Landslides: Six Died And 29 Go Missing By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Life And Times Of Captain Bobby Bikram Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023
Rise Of Populism Boon Or A Bane By Deepak Raj Joshi Aug 13, 2023
Upper Sangen’s 14.8 MW Is Incorporated Into The Power Transmission System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023
Promote EV To Keep The Environment Clean: Minister Basnet By Agencies Aug 13, 2023
Russia Claims It Shot Down Two Ukrainian Missiles Near Kerch Strait, Crimean Bridge Not Affected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023
China Calls On Japan To Improve Bilateral Relations On Peace Pact Anniversary By Agencies Aug 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75