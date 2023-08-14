Dengue Outbreak Hits Bangladesh Hard

Dengue Outbreak Hits Bangladesh Hard

Aug. 14, 2023, 7:49 a.m.

The number of dengue fever cases has been soaring in Bangladesh, with more than 350 deaths from the illness registered since the start of last month.

The South Asian country experiences a dengue outbreak annually. But this year, it saw infection counts start to climb around May, which was earlier than usual.

In July, officials reported over 43,800 infections and 204 deaths. The tallies were 28 and 23 times higher respectively than the figures from the same month last year.

The outbreak has been growing even faster in August, with upward of 33,500 infections and 147 fatalities logged for the first 13 days of the month alone.

Officials warn that the infection number could break a record this month.

Footage taken at a hospital in the capital, Dhaka, shows children lying on the floor as all beds were occupied by dengue patients.

The mosquito-borne disease causes high fever and severe headaches, as well as pain in muscles and joints.

Officials are advising people to avoid mosquito bites through such measures as wearing long sleeves and long pants.

Agencies

Finance Minister Dr Mahat Consults Bankers On Current Issues Of Banking System
Aug 14, 2023
Promote EV To Keep The Environment Clean: Minister Basnet
Aug 13, 2023
China Calls On Japan To Improve Bilateral Relations On Peace Pact Anniversary
Aug 13, 2023
FNCCI Team Calls To Resolve Energy Sector’s Problem
Aug 12, 2023
International Youth Day Today, Nepal To Organize Various Programs
Aug 12, 2023

More on International

Russia Claims It Shot Down Two Ukrainian Missiles Near Kerch Strait, Crimean Bridge Not Affected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
China Calls On Japan To Improve Bilateral Relations On Peace Pact Anniversary By Agencies 1 day ago
Iran Moves Closer Toward Possible Nuclear Weapons Test - European Intel By Agencies 2 days ago
Floods, Landslides Kill 29 And Leave 16 Missing In China's Hebei Province By Agencies 2 days ago
UN To Call On Nuclear-armed Nations To Continue Holding Disarmament Talks By Agencies 3 days ago
China Resumes Group Tours To 78 More Nations And Regions, Including Japan By Agencies 3 days ago

The Latest

Saptakoshi Had Worst Flood In 34 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2023
Dengue Fever Is Soaring Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2023
Finance Minister Dr Mahat Consults Bankers On Current Issues Of Banking System By Agencies Aug 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2023
Life And Times Of Captain Bobby Bikram Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023
The Water Level In Many Rivers Across Nepal Is Rising, Endangering People's Lives. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75