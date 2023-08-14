Saptakoshi Had Worst Flood In 34 Years

The Saptakoshi River reached its highest level in 34 years. The water flow was recorded at 462,000 cusecs. However, it is receding. The water flow in the Saptakoshi river at Sunsari has reached its highest level in 34 years and the 56 gates of the barrage were opened on Sunday.

DSP Rajkumar Rai, spokesman for the Sunsari district police office, said that all 56 gates of the barrage were opened and red lights were lit as a warning after the flood.

Saptakoshi suffered the biggest flood since 1989, according to Chief District Officer Humkala Pandey. In 1989, he said, 472 thousand cusecs were measured. At four o'clock in the morning it was 4.62 thousand cusecs, but by 7.30 it had fallen to 4.40 thousand cusecs.

However, the district administration has advised people living in the lower coastal areas to exercise caution. Chief District Officer Pandey said the settlement had been put on high alert due to the possibility of flooding. "The settlement is not flooded," she replied, "but we are on high alert."