Saptakoshi Had Worst Flood In 34 Years

Saptakoshi Had Its Worst Flood in 34 Years

Aug. 14, 2023, 8:22 a.m.

The Saptakoshi River reached its highest level in 34 years. The water flow was recorded at 462,000 cusecs. However, it is receding. The water flow in the Saptakoshi river at Sunsari has reached its highest level in 34 years and the 56 gates of the barrage were opened on Sunday.

DSP Rajkumar Rai, spokesman for the Sunsari district police office, said that all 56 gates of the barrage were opened and red lights were lit as a warning after the flood.

Saptakoshi suffered the biggest flood since 1989, according to Chief District Officer Humkala Pandey. In 1989, he said, 472 thousand cusecs were measured. At four o'clock in the morning it was 4.62 thousand cusecs, but by 7.30 it had fallen to 4.40 thousand cusecs.

However, the district administration has advised people living in the lower coastal areas to exercise caution. Chief District Officer Pandey said the settlement had been put on high alert due to the possibility of flooding. "The settlement is not flooded," she replied, "but we are on high alert."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dengue Fever Is Soaring Across Nepal
Aug 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Aug 14, 2023
Life And Times Of Captain Bobby Bikram Shah
Aug 13, 2023
The Water Level In Many Rivers Across Nepal Is Rising, Endangering People's Lives.
Aug 13, 2023
Upper Sangen’s 14.8 MW Is Incorporated Into The Power Transmission System
Aug 13, 2023

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

The Water Level In Many Rivers Across Nepal Is Rising, Endangering People's Lives. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 15 minutes ago
Monsoon Floods Kills Over A Dozen People, Eight Missing Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
19 Nepali Reportedly Were Missing In Kedarnath By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Narayanghat Muglin Road Opened For Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Flood Risk Rising In Nepal Despite Below-Average Monsoon: ICIMOD By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Flood Damage 31 Houses In Sindhuli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Dengue Fever Is Soaring Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2023
Finance Minister Dr Mahat Consults Bankers On Current Issues Of Banking System By Agencies Aug 14, 2023
Dengue Outbreak Hits Bangladesh Hard By Agencies Aug 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2023
Life And Times Of Captain Bobby Bikram Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023
Rise Of Populism Boon Or A Bane By Deepak Raj Joshi Aug 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75