Vice President Yadav Returned After Attending China Kunming Expo Fair

Aug. 21, 2023, 3:45 p.m.

Nepali delegation led by vice president Ramsahay Prasad Yadav returned to Kathmandu this afternoon following the conclusion of the 7th China-South Asia Expo and the 27thChina Kunming Import &Export Fair held in Kunming of Yunnan province of China on 16-20 August 2023.

vice president2.jpg

During the stay in Yunnan, Vice President Yadav not only inaugurated the Nepal pavilion and delivered a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the 7th China-South Asia Expo, but also held bilateral meetings with the Chinese national as well as provincial leaders. The delegation further visited different places related to development in the areas of agriculture, health, education, culture and people-to-people contacts.

The Nepali delegation comprised Champa Devi Yadav, spouse of the Rt. Hon. Vice President; Maddhu Sudan Burlakoti, Secretary and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

vice president3.jpg

