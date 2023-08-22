North Korea Notifies Japan Of Plan To Launch 'Satellite' Later This Month

Aug. 22, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

Japan Coast Guard officials say they have been notified by North Korea of a plan to launch what it calls an artificial satellite later this month.

North Korean authorities in charge of securing the safety of the country's vessels reportedly told the Coast Guard officials on Tuesday that the satellite will be launched sometime between August 24 and 31.

The projectile will likely fall in one of three areas -- two in the Yellow Sea southwest of North Korea and one in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines. All of them are outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Japanese officials are urging vessels operating in the waters to be on the alert for any falling objects.

North Korea made a similar notification to the Coast Guard on May 29, and launched what it called a satellite two days later.

The projectile is believed to have vanished in midair.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has instructed relevant ministries and agencies to work together to collect and analyze information, and provide people with information in a proper manner.

Kishida also instructed them to cooperate with the United States, South Korea and other countries concerned in strongly urging Pyongyang not to carry out the launch. He also told them to take necessary measures to prepare for an emergency reports NHK.

Agencies

