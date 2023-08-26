Xi, Modi Agree To Seek Peaceful Solution In Disputed Border Areas

Xi, Modi Agree To Seek Peaceful Solution In Disputed Border Areas

Aug. 26, 2023, 8:16 a.m.

China have agreed to seek a solution to a long-running border dispute that has at times seen tensions spill over.

India's Foreign Ministry says Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the issue on the sidelines of an international summit in South Africa on Thursday.

The Indian side says Modi told Xi that maintaining peace in border areas is essential for the normalization of bilateral ties.

China's Foreign Ministry says Xi agreed that the two countries should handle the issue properly.

India and China share a provisional border known as the Line of Actual Control. But they have on occasion been unable to prevent military clashes from breaking out.

In June 2020, fighting resulted in casualties on both sides, and they remain apart in their border claims.

Observers say Modi is hoping to improve ties with China ahead of the Group of 20 summit in India next month reports NHK.

Agencies

